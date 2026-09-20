The new collectors’ club

For decades, collecting Indian art had a hereditary grammar—family collections, old-money networks, and museum-approved masters. Now, art fairs, biennales, digital auctions, and online catalogues are opening the market to buyers who may not have inherited a single canvas, but are perfectly happy to acquire one. For young collectors, art is less about the trophy and more about connection. Many of them start off by spending Rs1-10 lakh on a print, a work on paper, and works by emerging artists rather than waiting for museum validation. The numbers are compelling. The Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2025 found that 74 per cent of its high-net-worth respondents were Millennials and Gen Z. In India, the auction market is widening at both ends: works below Rs5 lakh account for the highest volume of sales, while the Rs5-crore-plus category still generates 40 per cent of turnover, according to Asign Art data reported by Mint.

Arjun Butani, 28, founder of Delhi art gallery Pristine Contemporary, began collecting at 16 despite having no art background. His 25-work collection focuses on emerging South Asian artists, with a recent Nicola Durvasula sketch costing under Rs3 lakh. “It is not just collecting art but collecting what the artist stands for,” he says. “I like to acquire works from artists of my generation.” Sanya Malik, 33, founder of Delhi’s Black Cube Gallery, also began collecting as a teenager. Her collection of nearly 30 works includes a Yashika Sugandh acquired for under Rs10 lakh. “I love her work as they have a sense of naivety that takes one back to childhood,” she says. For Malik, the thrill lies in backing an artist early and following their career rather than simply buying a name.