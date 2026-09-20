The Rebel on Air

Sardesai and Vaman eventually married in 1964. “While I didn’t want to get married, if I did, it would have to be on 19 December.” Of their partnership, she says, “There was no ‘you’ and ‘I’. We were like two rails of a train. If there is only one, you flounder.” Freedom, Sardesai believed, brought responsibility. As Goa, Daman and Diu’s first Director of Tourism, she worked on tourism, roads and infrastructure; as the state’s first woman advocate, she practised law and worked on tenancy issues. She also founded the Women’s Cooperative Bank. “We had to do something for Goa,” she says. Even now, she has little patience for the mythology that has grown around the struggle. Surrounded by citations and awards in her Panjim apartment, she dismisses suggestions that she write a memoir. “What is there to document? We played a role as did many others. Let’s not hum and haw about it.” Living alone in Panjim, she spends her time cooking, reading, and chanting Nam Myoho Renge Kyo. Once a formidable dancer who loved the tango, she now speaks more readily about service than sacrifice. “Live for others, not for yourself. We gave up our youth. Almost gave up our lives. Why,” she asks, “are people not willing to sacrifice more?”

Three decades ago, Sardesai became a Buddhist because the philosophy, she says, circles back to the principle that animated those years in the forest: “In the doing lies true awakening.”