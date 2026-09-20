The Republic of Nobody’s Responsibility

In the country that calls itself Vishwaguru, accountability seems to stop at the condolence message. No one goes to jail. No wonder our country prizes the government job so much. Where else can one fatten oneself with zero responsibility and minimum effort? All you have to do is pass one examination in life by mugging up some irrelevant facts, and you become the overlord of all, responsible for nothing. In a somewhat civilised or semi-barbaric country, lawmakers would make some effort to rein in this heartless system. But since we are a spiritual civilisation that seems remarkably indifferent to human suffering, I don’t think politicians will do anything about it.

Not that what I am going to say is ever going to happen, but I wish the higher judiciary would step in through suo motu cognisance. I hope there will be a day when the courts slap crushing punitive decrees on municipal corporations and highway authorities.

If a citizen falls into a drain because of a missing manhole cover, I want the mayor and the officials responsible to face consequences. I want damages paid to grieving families, where culpability is established, from the salaries, assets, and personal wealth of those responsible. Only when a bureaucrat’s personal liberty and wealth are at stake will human life finally be valued over bureaucratic convenience. Until then, let’s make peace with crumbling buildings, deadly highways, and man-eating potholes. Who said your life or mine has any value? Pay your taxes, pay your tolls, fill your vehicles with sugarcane juice and sing the national song with pride. After all, we believe in many births. A few of them can presumably be sacrificed to fatten some corrupt bureaucrat’s or politician’s purse.

mail@asura.co.in