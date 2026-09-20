The Republic of the Plate

The Politics Of Food

The single most inconvenient fact for claiming vegetarianism—the original, authentic core of Hindu religious practice—lies in the Vedic yajnas as oft quoted by meat advocates as canon. The oldest layer of Indian religious life includes the hymns of the Rigveda (1500-1200 BCE) and the ritual manuals of the Brahmanas which describe a sacrificial religion in which cattle, goats, sheep, and even horses—as in the ashvamedha—were ritually sacrificed to the gods, and then eaten by the priests and patrons of the rite. The most contentious of historians meet an intellectual road block when they come upon the Sanskrit Vedic word for distinguished guest, goghna—literally “one for whom a cow is killed”. This vocabulary preserves the memory of a hospitality tradition built around animal slaughter, not against it. Meat offered in sacrifice was considered sacred, its consumption a religious act binding gods, ancestors, and the living. This is not a marginal or contested point among historians of religion; it is the consensus. The contrary question to be asked is whether only ‘purified’ or ‘blessed’ flesh was to be eaten, or all flesh? Yet, the most popular assertion that the ancient Indian cultural acropolis favours meat is not as simple as that. Post the direct references in all four Vedas to hunting and animal sacrifice, Upanishadic texts reinterpreted sacrificial Vedic language that describes ‘killing’ as metaphorical; the Vedas do not prescribe a single uniform diet for all Hindus. Barley, rice, wheat, pulses, curd, and fruits enter the Vedic food vocabulary. Vegetables and edible plants—various greens, roots and other plants are options on the table. Soma, a ritual plant or preparation is of enormous importance in the Rigveda, although its botanical identity remains disputed. Ascetic and vegetarian rules show up in the later Vedic period, in the Upanishads, epics, and the Puranas where the concept of ahmisa emerges for the first time. In the fifth and sixth centuries BCE, a collective cluster of renunciate movements called the shramana tradition appeared, with Jainism offering a new ethical concept at the centre of religious life: non-injury to living beings as a serious spiritual discipline, and not a dietary preference. The Buddha’s position was subtler; the early monastic code, as recorded in the Jivaka Sutta of the Pali Canon, permitted monks to eat meat under the ‘threefold purity’ rule: if they had not seen, heard, or suspected that the animal had been killed specifically for them. This was the middle path between Vedic sacrificial license and Jain absolutism: meat was not forbidden, but its acquisition was hedged with an ethic of non-complicity in killing. Later Mahayana texts, especially in East Asia, moved toward stricter vegetarianism. Emperor Ashoka (268-232 BCE), who converted to Buddhism after the bloody conquest of Kalinga, is frequently invoked as proof that ancient India embraced animal welfare at the level of the state. But his Rock and Pillar Edicts, inscribed across the subcontinent, do restrict slaughter: it lists definite species not to be killed on certain days. Read the edicts closely and a more interesting picture emerges: Ashoka was not decreeing universal vegetarianism; he was regulating and gradually reducing slaughter, particularly in exclusive royal and ritual contexts to be adopted after Vedic sacrificial tradition had already flourished for a thousand years.

If there is one text that should end, once and for all, the claim that classical Hindu law demanded vegetarianism, it is the Manusmriti itself which is back in political verbal warfare summoned by Rahul Gandhi. Compiled in stages roughly between the second century BCE and the third century, it is the most influential of the Dharmashastra law codes. Chapter 5, verses roughly 27 through 56, is a tortured passage. It states that meat obtained through proper rituals, offered to gods and ancestors, and taken without malice, is not sinful: indeed, some verses say refusing meat offered in a shraddha (ancestral rite) is itself a wrong. In the same breath, other verses praise the man who abstains entirely from meat as someone in a higher, more meritorious state. They warn of karmic consequences for those who kill animals for pleasure or in excess. This is not sloppy textual editing; it reflects a genuine, unresolved tension within Brahmanical thought between an older sacrificial worldview that sanctified ritual meat-eating and a newer ascetic ideal, absorbed partly from the shramana movements which hail abstention as spiritually superior. A civilisation capable of producing both a strict Jain monk’s alms bowl and a Charaka Samhita prescription for meat broth will never fit into a single dietary lunch box.