A New Chinese Address in Kolkata

Temple objects, including an inscribed incense burner, joss sticks, gongs and a metal singing bowl, point to the religious life here. At the entrance, a thick registration book records visitors from 1908 through the 1980s.

Dominic Lee, 67, a contributor to the project, points to an old glass bottle. The word ‘Kingfisher’ is embossed on it. “My father, Lee Shih Chuan, started an eatery in 1958. He would buy recycled beer bottles to pack his sauces—green chilli, soya, and others. That’s why this bottle has a ‘Kingfisher’ embossing,” he says.

Nearby, an inked impression on paper, known as a ‘rubbing’, records the stone plaque of the neighbouring Zhongyitang temple and its account of a court case from 1908. On another wall, 18 black-and-white and 14 colour photographs by Bijoy Chowdhury show shopkeepers, families, and workers from the Chinese community.

Putting the museum together was a long process. The CHA Project, led by Rinkoo Bhowmik, had spent a decade working on Tiretta Bazaar, while INTACH, headed by GM Kapur, had been involved for longer. Sen spent three years securing a major ‘translation grant’. By late 2025, the museum received the funding. The aim, Chen says, “is to spark a renewed interest in the community.” As two teenagers, Ma Shu Lan and Thow Fa, pause to examine objects in the gallery, the past feels less like an archive than something being handed forward. In a neighbourhood where a once-thriving community has dwindled to a fraction, the gallery offers these fragments a place to remain relevant—and a younger generation a reason to look again.