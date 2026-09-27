AI-augmented Universities Need Trinocular Vision

India’s time to re-imagine its next-gen universities has arrived at a time when the entry of artificial intelligence and exit of natural intelligence is facing turbulence due to Trumpolity. Just as there is no choice between pilot or auto-pilot in an aircraft, universities do not have a choice between artificial and human intelligence as the next generation of Indian universities is neither AI-only nor AI-free, but an AI-augmented university. This transitional transformation requires scaffolding safeguards to ensure that universities are not trapped at extremes but nested in the middle to distinguish between information and formation.

While Google was responsible for transforming access to information, Apple for communication, generative AI tools for intellectual production, universities exist for something deeper. They are foundation to human formation that shapes minds, values, identities and communities. A learner using AI cannot visualise the hyper-lightning speed at which information manifests. A similar handicap of ‘non-visualisability’ cannot happen inside the physical class room which cannot be overwhelmed by AI agents. A good teacher inside a conventional class room can notice the nervous hesitation in a student’s face, the dancing inconvenience to answer an unexpected question, the deafening silence in their mumbling answers and the connecting theory with live experience, all to inspire a student to pursue an idea nobody else sees. When the brick and mortar class room is a laboratory of collaborative human experiences within the four walls and the bits and bytes collide in a warehouse of digital data within computational walls, the need for a mix of both make universities of the future a dizzying cocktail. When many universities are jumping to the top due to the (p)ranking frenzy, the dizziness at the top doubles with the AI avalanche hitting harder and faster with every unit of passing time.