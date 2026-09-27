Binge Brigade: The New OTT Stars

The then-and-now distinction in the entertainment industry is the cinema ticket vs the remote control. Box office collections encouraged the Bollywood model to depend on scarcity: limited number of screens, Friday openings, familiar faces, and the ability to bring an audience into a theatre at the same time. Streaming has replaced some of that scarcity with abundance—more actors, more stories, more languages, and more ways to discover a performance. That creates competition, but it also means an actor can arrive from almost anywhere. Bhuvan Arora, who found widespread recognition as Firoz in Farzi, describes the change simply: “Content is king now and it’s a great time for a lot of actors.” He also sees the distinction between cinema and streaming becoming increasingly irrelevant. “The line between movies and OTT platforms has been blurred with the advent of the smartphone. I agree that the theatre-going experience is magical, but the audience loves watching web series. I think it’s time we break these jargons and move on.”

Perhaps that is where the new streaming generation differs most sharply from the old star system. The question is no longer simply who can sell a Friday. It is who can hold attention after the Friday is gone. Filmmakers Raj & DK point to precisely this advantage when they talk about the longer shelf life of a series: “You can watch it one week later. You can watch it six months later and maybe you can watch the season two as well. As a creator, you want to have the longest life for your product.” For a generation accustomed to discovering people and stories long after their original release, that matters. A performance does not necessarily have to arrive with a marketing blitz. It can travel through recommendations, clips, memes, conversations, and word of mouth. The streaming revolution may not have abolished the old idea of stardom, but certainly has widened the route to it and the profile. The screen has become smaller, but the pool of people who can see themselves on it has become larger. And for India’s young, aspirational audience, that recognition may be as important as glamour: they are not merely watching people become stars. They are watching versions of themselves becoming possible on screen. This may explain why the streaming star increasingly looks less like a category and more like a collection of contradictions. Which is also why they negotiate the bridge between screens— small and big—and vice versa. An IIT graduate who becomes an actor. A child actor who grows into a leading performer. An established film actor who discovers a second phase of her career online. With the fading of ‘art cinema,’ the character-actor has suddenly become a face audiences remember. Monika Panwar’s experience captures this fluidity. After Jamtara and Khauf, she found opportunities to act in films including Dukaan and Nishaanchi. “For me, the question of whether it is an OTT or a theatrical release rarely arises. Coming from a theatre background, I prioritise a powerful story above all else; that is what I always pursue,” she says. Arjun Bijlani makes a similar point in another stage of his career. “I would rather choose a character that genuinely challenges me and gives me an opportunity to perform. If that one performance connects with the audience and changes their perception of me, that’s a wonderful bonus. But for me, the process of becoming a better actor is more important than chasing one defining moment.” The irony is that this less star-driven ecosystem may ultimately create a different kind of star. Not someone who is necessarily larger than life, but someone whose life feels recognisable.