Growing by the Book

Hugging a copy of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, a book almost as big as himself, three-year-old Ekaash pads across the terracotta-tiled courtyard and settles into a tiny chair. Minutes later, he swaps it for The Very Hungry Caterpillar. A few months ago, his mother says, books barely held his attention. Today, reading has become his favourite activity. This is the transformation Kathatitam, a children’s library in Gachibowli Lane, Hyderabad, was founded to nurture.

Since opening in August 2025, Kathatitam, which means “going beyond the story”, has welcomed more than 250 children, many of whom have gone from reluctant readers to enthusiastic ones. Founded by Shilpa Kiranveer and her husband, Kiranveer PN, the library grew out of years of parenting their four sons. “Whenever I wanted to teach my children something, I would pick up a book and help them learn. I created this space for children to experience stories,” says Shilpa, founder of Kathatitam.