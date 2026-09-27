Reading Between the Trees

The jeep stops. Somewhere beyond the sal trees, a twig snaps. One passenger leans forward, hoping for a tiger; another is scanning the canopy for a rare bird. The guide waits, listening, not just to the forest, but to the people behind him.

This is the skill the Nature Guides Academy (NGA) wants to teach: not simply how to spot wildlife, but how to read the forest and the people sitting beside you.

At Kanha Tiger Reserve’s Outpost12—a forest-first, luxury safari bio-lodge, NGA is trying to do the unlearning bit. The 35-day-long Professional Safari Guide Course takes aspiring and working guides out of the comfort zone of accumulated knowledge and into the field. “The issue is that, at times, guides come with the stories or what they think they know. It’s about unlearning those things,” says Harsha Jayaramaiah, co-founder and lead mentor, NGA.

At Outpost 12, days move between classrooms and safari vehicles, covering natural history, tracking, wildlife behaviour, guest hospitality and wilderness first aid—the first two-and-a-half days are devoted entirely to the latter. “By day 35 they are able to plan and conduct a guided nature walk or safari in a safe, enjoyable and informative way,” says Jayaramaiah.