Rugs Take Center Stage: How Statement Carpets Are Redefining Interior Design

A room can have the finest furniture, beautiful art and immaculate lighting, and still feel like it is missing something. Often, it is the rug. Not the plain old rectangle that fills the space between the sofa and coffee table, but one that can change the way everything around it is perceived. Designers and collectors are increasingly turning to rugs for precisely that reason: to bring colour, scale, texture and a sense of character to a room. “The rug has moved from being a finishing element to becoming an important part of the overall design of a room,” says Kanika Takkar, founder, Ardhi Looms. Earlier, rugs were often chosen towards the end, once the furniture, walls and other elements had been decided. Today, architects, designers and clients are considering them much earlier, with the yarn, intricacy of the weaving, size and skill involved in making a piece becoming as important as its colour and pattern.

For interior designer Anubha Aneja, founder of HomAnAn, a statement rug does not necessarily mean a loud one. “Interestingly, I don’t think a hero rug needs to shout. For me, it is rarely about how loud it is, but about the presence it brings through its scale, composition, material, colour or craftsmanship.” Sometimes, the most powerful rug is monochromatic, revealing itself through an extraordinary weave, an irregularity in the fibre, a change in pile or an imperfection that speaks of the human hand.