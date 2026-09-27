The Other India of the Maharajas

There was another side to the story. Some of the most remarkable experiments in education, social development, public health, and industrial progress took place, not in British India, but in princely states. The 1931 Census recorded literacy at 33.7 per cent in Cochin, 28.9 per cent in Travancore, and 20.9 per cent in Baroda, compared with 11.1 per cent in Bengal, 10.8 per cent in both Bombay and Madras—all three major British Presidencies. Female literacy at about 15 per cent in Cochin and Travancore was well ahead of most British provinces. Baroda, which started off with a disadvantage with just eight per cent literacy in 1891, against 10 per cent in neighbouring British Gujarat, rose to 21 per cent in 1931 under Sayajirao Gaekwad, leaving British Gujarat behind at 13 per cent. Mysore under Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar saw unprecedented modernisation—hydroelectric power, industry, banking, engineering, science, and higher education.

Umed Singh II too catapulted Kota to modernity and progress. His reign saw fresh land-revenue settlement, several irrigation reservoirs, city water-supply schemes, agricultural improvements, veterinary dispensaries, and cooperative institutions. An advanced municipal administration was established, whose princely remnants are still seen, just like in Mysore. In 1927, Kota established a cooperative bank that still survives. Education expanded from the first state high school in 1911 to an intermediate college, two high schools, and 109 schools by the end of his reign. A representative Praja Pratinidhi Sabha appeared in 1918, and in 1927 the state prohibited the marriage of minor children—a major social reform in traditional Rajput society. His reign also saw a dramatic reversal of an older political division. Jhalawar, carved out of Kota by the British in 1838, was reorganised. Fifteen of the 17 parganas originally taken from Kota were restored in 1899.