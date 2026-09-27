The West We Wear, the World We Welcome, the Ideas We Reject

The West never left India. The British did.

The Indian Right’s obsession with a glorious past and its cultural xenophobia aren’t doing us any favours. This piece is not a proposition for India to imitate the West. The increasingly fashionable habit, particularly in recent Hindutva rhetoric, views "Western" as a synonym for "unsuitable to India". But the West is sitting in our pockets, ticking on our wrists, cooling our offices, carrying us to work, supplying our electricity, piping water into our homes, running our hospitals, transmitting our television programme. Once you start accepting what Indians actually use, wear, drive, drink, watch, read, and sit upon, the approach is tough to sustain.

Start with Indian politician. He wakes up in an air-conditioned room, turns on the electric light, washes his face with running water, checks his cell phone, and then goes for a shower. He uses a Macbook/iPad or a Lenovo Legion Proto laptop to send emails, conducts Zoom meetings with his bosses or underlings. Then he gets into a car—a BMW or a Range Rover these days—and listens to regional music using Bluetooth. He takes an airplane to address a public meeting to eviscerate ideological enemies on a mic with big speakers. He holds forth in front of cameras. He watches TV, and goes to bed on a mattress manufactured through modern industrial processes. He doesn’t ideologically suspect the teleprompter, which was developed in America. During such perfectly ordinary days, does he ask himself whether the civilisation that produced the objects he uses is Bharatiya enough? Because he knows it isn’t.