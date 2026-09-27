Threading a Future With Hope

The centre has also given weavers a place to display and sell their work. “Earlier, artisans used to sell their Kani shawls in different states. Now they bring their products here for display. It has become a new platform for us,” says Shabir. Government support has included artisan sheds, solar inverters and pashmina looms, while exhibitions at Gulmarg, Pahalgam, the Tulip Garden and other tourist destinations have opened new markets.

There are signs that the craft is finding some momentum again. Artisans who had left weaving are returning, while tourists increasingly stop to watch the process. For Shabir, the next challenge is to make Kani shawls easier to sell and harder to counterfeit. Plans for a QR-code-based application could allow buyers to verify their specifications and authenticity, while online sales are opening another route to customers.

The question now is whether the generation after these artisans will carry the craft forward. Nazir Ahmed, 50, a weaver from neighbouring Batpora-Mazhama, has taught the craft to his son. “I have taught my son this trade. I have earned my livelihood from these shawls for the past 30 years, but the future of my son depends on how much government initiatives improve our lives,” he says.