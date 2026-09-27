Wheels of Desire

Designed for travellers who want practicality without sacrificing style, Alpine Club’s Miles hardtop trolley collection combines a durable polypropylene shell with thoughtful organisation, smooth mobility and a colour palette that gives the otherwise utilitarian suitcase a little personality. The 360-degree ergonomic rotatable wheels are designed to glide smoothly through crowded airport terminals, hotel lobbies and city streets, while the strong push-button metal trolley system makes manoeuvring easy. A comfortable carry handle adds another practical touch.

Inside, Miles is all about keeping the chaos of packing under control. Its spacious interior gives clothes and travel essentials room to settle in, while an interior compression strap helps keep everything secure and organised. Security has not been treated as an afterthought either. A three-dial combination lock keeps belongings protected, while the smooth-running zipper makes opening and closing the case refreshingly fuss-free. The polypropylene construction adds durability without making the luggage feel unnecessarily cumbersome. The collection comes a three-year international warranty.