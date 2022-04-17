STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

NRIs and art of gifting

With India having undergone a major transformation in the last three decades or so, some of our NRI brethren are a confused lot now.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

With India having undergone a major transformation in the last three decades or so, some of our NRI brethren are a confused lot now. Even as Smart Cities came into being (inside the heads of planners, if not on the ground), even as unicorn startups sprouted alicorns aplenty, even as everything from across the whole world started appearing on Indian shop shelves, a new dilemma arose for NRIs: what to gift the folks back home on the annual or biennial trips. The old Impulse sprays and scented tissue packets were no longer going to do the trick, that much was clear; but surely the kith and kin in India wouldn’t have graduated to the newest Fenty perfume or Bohemian crystal?

While I’m not for a minute suggesting that all NRIs are parsimonious gifters, a cursory check amongst one’s circle(s) will throw up a hilariously outrageous list. I asked around and this is what I got: a packet of black beans. Itsy-bitsy—no, not bikinis but skincare samples from top-notch houses like Shiseido, Caudalie, Clinique. Lace doilies. Soaps and assorted toiletries which solemnly state that they originally belonged in some Hilton or Marriot hotel bathroom somewhere in the world. Keychains with risqué messages on them, ordinary wooden chopsticks. Gray and brown rexine purses. A paperweight that candidly confesses it is from Des Moines. A set of neon shoelaces. One solitary pea-sized jade stone from New Zealand. Talcum powder dating back to Queen Nefertiti’s time. 

Then there are gifts that are duly handed over by visiting NRI kith and kin, wrapped up in pretty purple or radiant rose. You tear off the wrapping with an anticipatory smile playing about your lips. You set eyes on the gift, the smile vanishes and you stare in stupefied silence. Because the gift is a brass lamp, an ayurvedic pain balm, a book on Ashtanga yoga, or in one outstanding case, a brass filter coffee decoction set. It’s not that you were actually expecting a Murano lamp, a Le Creuset skillet or a Bialetti Moka pot. It’s just that it doesn’t take rocket science to deduce that these desi gifts were clearly gifted to the NRI aunty who is now passing them on to you, thus setting a gift conveyor belt in motion.

For the delightful gift of every vibrantly painted stone platter from Mexico, Cajun spice rack from New Orleans or Kente fabric from Africa, there are other presents like a melamine plate that proudly proclaims it is from Arizona, a small bottle of rosemary from some dollar store, a cat toy... and never mind that the giftees are allergic to felines and everyone in India and abroad knows that. 

It’s not merely stinginess that lies behind these gifts, it’s also a disinclination to give too much thought to who would love to receive what, plus the fact that old habits die hard. For far too long, the visiting NRI family would open up their supersized suitcases and out would spill an assembly line set of cheap cologne, lurid T-shirts, fluorescent socks and a Panerai watch that looked the real McCoy but mysteriously stopped ticking after a few days. 

That presentation moment is when the giftee realises the unassailable truth behind the murmured ‘Oh, you really shouldn’t have.’

Sheila Kumar 

kumar.sheila@gmail.com

Author

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NRI Smart cities
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp