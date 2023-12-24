Modi takes forward Vajpayee’s legacy of good Governance

Sumeet Bhasin By

As India observes the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it’s an opportune moment to reflect on his legacy. A key contribution of his government was to shape a modern governance paradigm which continues to resonate in the contemporary era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vajpayee spearheaded an era marked by strategic decisions, structural reforms, and an unwavering commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

His leadership was exemplified by the landmark Pokhran nuclear tests in 1998, which not only demonstrated India’s capabilities, but also underscored the country’s resolve as a responsible nuclear power. The objective was to ensure a strong deterrent and build a modern national security doctrine. Similarly, the surgical strikes and airstrikes under Modi’s leadership conveyed India’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and respond decisively to threats.

The realm of good governance, however, extends far beyond national defence. Vajpayee’s tenure saw pivotal reforms aimed at minimising bureaucratic hurdles, enhancing efficiency, and promoting accountability. He recognised the need to streamline decision-making processes, advocating for smaller governments both at the central and state levels, a move that resonates with Modi’s endeavours to curtail administrative excesses and empower efficient governance structures.

It is not surprising that Vajpayee’s government was the first to successfully privatise a diverse set of public sector enterprises. The move was driven by the understanding that public sector enterprises lacked the necessary incentive structures to be run efficiently. Therefore, several PSUs in the non-strategic areas were successfully privatised. Unfortunately, the process stalled between 2004 and 2014. It was under Modi that the privatisation push regained its momentum. He is credited for famously stating that government has no business to be in business. Ultimately, the new Public Sector Enterprise policy recognises this.

In the domain of economic reforms, Vajpayee’s initiatives to liberalise the insurance sector and ensure reliability and affordability in the electricity sector were game-changers. These reforms promoted competition, expanded choices for consumers, and laid the groundwork for a robust infrastructure. In a parallel vein, Modi’s policies have redefined the landscape, focusing on financial reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and establishing the Competition Commission of India, both instrumental in fostering fair market practices.

The telecom revolution during Vajpayee’s era finds resonance in Modi’s digital initiatives. This transformation has not only democratised information but also empowered individuals and businesses. Similarly, Modi’s regime has focused on critical reforms in areas such as telecom and power with the objective of expanding consumer choice, democratising access and most importantly, ensuring a competitive sector. Moreover, the implementation of the Direct Benefit Transfer system by the Modi government, utilising the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity, mirrors Vajpayee’s commitment to effective welfare delivery mechanisms.

Both administrations have embraced technological advancements to curb corruption, plug leakages, and ensure that government benefits reach the intended beneficiaries directly. Vajpayee’s government focused on investments in human capital through the ‘school chale hum’ campaign, while Modi too led a similar movement in the form of ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’. Both these regimes saw an expansion in existing institutions of higher education such as IITs and AIIMS across several cities.

The essence of good governance, as advocated by Vajpayee, persists as a guiding principle for the Modi administration. The emphasis on ethical, accountable, and people-centric governance remains central to building a progressive and inclusive nation. On this Good Governance Day, it is imperative to acknowledge the continuum of leadership between Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. Their shared commitment to transparent governance and their strategic policy interventions make for a brighter, more accountable future for India. Their legacies stand as testaments to the enduring principles of effective governance.

Sumeet Bhasin

Director, Public Policy Research Centre

Posts on X (formerly known as Twitter): @sumeetbhasin

