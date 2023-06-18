Home Magazine Voices

Food for thought on cultural cleansing

But let’s pause for a moment and ponder how far back we should go to rectify past wrongs.

Published: 18th June 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

The Italians must be ecstatic to hear that the divine combination of pineapples and pizzas might not grace the glorious land of Goa anymore. It’s a miracle that could be brought forth by the banishment of not just pineapples, but an array of fruits and vegetables that the Portuguese brought to India. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, with a degree in Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery, has taken it upon himself to amputate all traces of Portuguese influence from Goa, blaming them for temple destruction. We must applaud 
his dedication to erasing history in the name of cultural purity.

But let’s pause for a moment and ponder how far back we should go to rectify past wrongs. Should the Buddhists rise up in Prayagraj and demand that temples be transformed back into monasteries? After all kings like Pushyamitra Sunga, Mihirkula and Jalaluka demolished stupas and viharas for reasons as trivial as disturbed sleep. Perhaps it’s time for some reverse engineering of sacred spaces?

It’s a slippery slope when we start pitting ‘ours’ against ‘theirs’. The truth is, everything that has ever happened, everywhere, has already happened. Nothing belongs to anyone anymore. So, if Sawant is determined to rid Goa of Portuguese influence, he better start by bidding farewell to brinjals, cashew nuts, papayas, guavas, lychees, potatoes, pumpkins and tomatoes. Oh, and heaven forbid he has any coriander leaves on his sabzi because even those were brought by them. And why stop at Portuguese alone? Let’s eliminate everything foreign and reclaim our pristine culture.

Say goodbye to peanuts with beer. The peanuts are Portuguese, and the beer was a gift from the British. No more relishing rajma (courtesy, Mexico) or flying kites (originating from China). Let’s bid farewell to gulab jamun (a sweet treat from Turkey), jalebi (it’s from West Asia), and samosa (with roots in Africa and the Middle East). Let’s discard the harmonium (gifted by the French), tea (brought to us by China), and even those Bata chappals (originating from Switzerland). Should we also send a global message, commanding the rest not to indulge in mangoes, our national fruit, or stop appropriating suryanamaskars because yoga is ‘ours’?

The irony is that we’re simply replaying history. The Portuguese and Mughals destroyed temples, and now Hindus will reclaim them. But in a hundred years or so, someone will gaze at a wall and claim it was once a church, mosque or gurdwara, igniting yet another wave of communal tensions.

The whims of cultural preservation lead us down a treacherous path, fuelled by a blend of nostalgia and bigotry. Perhaps it’s time we learned to appreciate the beautiful tapestry of influences that make up our diverse world, rather than erasing and attacking the past in the hope for building a future. For the past becomes the present, and the present becomes the past in the blink of an eye. Just a thought.

Anirban Bhattacharyya

Author, actor and standup comic

anirbanauthor@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Portuguese cultural cleansing pineapple pizza
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp