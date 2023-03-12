Home Magazine Voices

Abstract expressionism a journey into self

Free-flowing, borderless and unconventional, abstract expression is a journey artists undertake after various experiences.

Published: 12th March 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.(Photo | Pexels)

Free-flowing, borderless and unconventional, abstract expression is a journey artists undertake after various experiences. Distancing their practice from the objective referents of everyday life, they find peace in their meditative quest for creativity. Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Paul Klee among others have been recognised for their contribution to the discourse on abstract art. In India, artists such as SH Raza, Ram Kumar, VS Gaitonde and J Swaminathan were recognised for their practices. 

Abstraction is not just a form of art; it is an expression that manifests the thoughts, energies and emotions of the artists, as they go through an internal creative journey. The forms, colours and tones take centre stage as they examine philosophies and engage with their art as an extension of themselves. 

Every artist’s journey to the path of abstraction is different. Masters such as Ram Kumar evolved from figurative works infused with resonances of European art practices to a more non-figurative approach upon his return to India and travels to Varanasi. On the other hand, Ganesh Haloi, who cultivated a unique vocabulary of abstraction and landscape, carried the ethos of Indian art in his practice exhibiting a deep influence of Ajanta frescoes. Raza, known for his engagement with nature and landscapes, matured into a form of abstract expressionism, finding repose in geometric abstraction. 

On a recent visit to Paris to witness the celebration of his 100th birth anniversary at the Pompidou Museum, I was reminded of the times I visited Razaji in his studio watching him work. As he subtly layered his paints, it appeared like he was transposed to another world.  

Witnessing the creative process of many artists, one tends to identify the diversity in their practices. Following the legacy of the masters, contemporaries such as Sujata Bajaj, Manish Pushkale and S Harshavardhana have established their distinct oeuvres. Bajaj’s canvases exhibit the vibrant colours of her native place, Rajasthan. Pushkale has followed suit with his works reflecting the indigenous art traditions. Harshavardhana’s influence of tribal art is evident in the use of heavy textures and plain colours.

There are many artists at different stages of their career experimenting with abstract art. As painter Arshile Gorky said, “Abstraction allows man to see with his mind what he cannot see physically with his eyes.” It’s a journey, where the artist wanders into the depths of his consciousness and seeks absolution.

Sunaina Anand

Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi 

sunaina@artalivegallery.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp