Abstract expressionism a journey into self

Sunaina Anand

Free-flowing, borderless and unconventional, abstract expression is a journey artists undertake after various experiences. Distancing their practice from the objective referents of everyday life, they find peace in their meditative quest for creativity. Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Paul Klee among others have been recognised for their contribution to the discourse on abstract art. In India, artists such as SH Raza, Ram Kumar, VS Gaitonde and J Swaminathan were recognised for their practices.

Abstraction is not just a form of art; it is an expression that manifests the thoughts, energies and emotions of the artists, as they go through an internal creative journey. The forms, colours and tones take centre stage as they examine philosophies and engage with their art as an extension of themselves.

Every artist’s journey to the path of abstraction is different. Masters such as Ram Kumar evolved from figurative works infused with resonances of European art practices to a more non-figurative approach upon his return to India and travels to Varanasi. On the other hand, Ganesh Haloi, who cultivated a unique vocabulary of abstraction and landscape, carried the ethos of Indian art in his practice exhibiting a deep influence of Ajanta frescoes. Raza, known for his engagement with nature and landscapes, matured into a form of abstract expressionism, finding repose in geometric abstraction.

On a recent visit to Paris to witness the celebration of his 100th birth anniversary at the Pompidou Museum, I was reminded of the times I visited Razaji in his studio watching him work. As he subtly layered his paints, it appeared like he was transposed to another world.

Witnessing the creative process of many artists, one tends to identify the diversity in their practices. Following the legacy of the masters, contemporaries such as Sujata Bajaj, Manish Pushkale and S Harshavardhana have established their distinct oeuvres. Bajaj’s canvases exhibit the vibrant colours of her native place, Rajasthan. Pushkale has followed suit with his works reflecting the indigenous art traditions. Harshavardhana’s influence of tribal art is evident in the use of heavy textures and plain colours.

There are many artists at different stages of their career experimenting with abstract art. As painter Arshile Gorky said, “Abstraction allows man to see with his mind what he cannot see physically with his eyes.” It’s a journey, where the artist wanders into the depths of his consciousness and seeks absolution.

Sunaina Anand

Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi

sunaina@artalivegallery.com

