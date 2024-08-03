Sweet budget halwa needs sweeter toppings

This trio of ELI, Internship and Skilling, if predominantly aligned with the manufacturing industry, can leverage India’s much-spoken demographic dividend effectively. Ranked seven in the global services export, a country of India’s size having a share of 1.6 per cent in global manufacturing exports is an issue to seriously ponder. Even a small country like Vietnam has a share of 2 per cent. Finance Secretary TV Somanthan’s justification that the budget’s job-generating schemes nudges industry to adopt less automation and more labour seems to be in order.

This doesn’t mean that manufacturing output will be compromised. It only means that high-quality labour-intensive skills need to be infused in the youthful and skilled workforce, to fully leverage India’s globally competitive demographic dividend. With manufacturing and construction being the largest employer outside agriculture dwarfing services sector employment, more employment in construction and manufacturing sectors will make India an attractive manufacturing destination in the context of global supply chain.

Ensuring the right mix of students and institutions in implementing the ELI, skilling, internship and loans for higher education is one of the most important requirements. From the student side, emphasis should be given to girls, socio-economically challenged, first-generation graduates, etc. On the institution side, focus should be on non-IITs/NITs and should include other public and private institutions who have the capacity to deliver with their existing infrastructure and are among the top institutions based on government’s own NIRF ranking or other empirical metrics.

The focus on research and development through the Anusandhan National Research fund and financial pool of Rs 1 lakh crore for private sector research and innovation is a huge opportunity for public and private universities. It requires competitive and transparent research funding mechanism to maximise research outcome and not polarised funding that minimises it. Domestic higher education loans of up to Rs 1 million with interest subvention through e-vouchers for one lakh students every year is a big push towards achieving gross enrolment ratio targets.

Budget’s three parts—speech that generates instantaneous friction, text that generates mixed reaction and context that generates empirical justification—have to be seen as a whole. An academic’s viewpoint of the budget as a sum of its parts demonstrates the emerging role of higher education institutions—both in teaching and skilling and in research.

With a lurking fear of polarised degree programmes towards popular streams and the hanging GST sword on research grants, I end this article with the hope that the review of the Income Tax Act provides much-needed relief to deserving charitable trusts running top-ranked educational and research institutions in advancing this budget’s noble ideals of creating jobs and adding new to an existing body of knowledge. In short: Sweet budget halwa requires sweeter toppings.

S Vaidhyasubramaniam

Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA Deemed University

vaidhya@sastra.edu