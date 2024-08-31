Learn to embrace life’s uncertainties

Last week, I had three incredibly close calls, any of which could’ve ended in a disaster. In retrospect, they feel almost miraculous. The first occurred in an overnight bus from Bengaluru to Kerala. In the wee hours of the morning, a hard thud sent me sliding down the seat. The bus had collided into a lorry, shattering the windshield. Shaken, I decided to return by flight.

On the way to the airport, a stone thrown by miscreants, narrowly missed the windshield, striking the side of the car instead. Had the windshield been struck, I would have missed my flight.

I heaved a sigh of relief when I landed, but the universe wasn’t done with me. On the way back home, the car in front suddenly slammed on its brakes and we missed ramming into it by a whisker. The long line of vehicles behind us also braked in the nick of time. A fraction less alertness from any of the drivers could have caused a massive chain accident.

These near misses left me pondering about destiny. The Japanese have specific terms to describe life’s occurrences—Guzen and Hitsuzen. Guzen refers to random events that seem to happen by chance, while Hitsuzen is a concept where events are pre-ordained, making other outcomes impossible.