World wants Indians as India wants them more

Recent dispatch of The Economist highlights the global hunt among countries competing fiercely to attract and retain talent, not homegrown but foreign. The global fight for foreign intellectual capital is soaring new trajectories hitherto unparalleled. A Harvard study estimates that immigrant population in America, which is 14 per cent, is responsible for 34 per cent of innovations in the US.

Policy catalysts are working overnight to entice the best and the brightest as cerebral mobility finds its natural way with rich countries preferring richer talent than asylum-seekers. At a time when Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call for Viksit Bharat @2047 is getting amplified by the day, the time has come to also understand the benefit of reversing the path of the comity of India’s global intellectual capital.

With 4.2 billion natives holding their ballots as their countries face elections this year roughening the contours of talent mobility, the effect of international student returnees to societal development of home country assumes significant importance for BRIC nations and is very special for India.

Considering the hyper-mobility of the world’s smartest, India loses 36 per cent of its top 1,000 rankers who graduate from premier IITs. Migration is not lonely at the conical top but is cylindrically inflated from top to bottom with India’s growth rate in world’s international student enrolment outgrowing China for 2022-23 with China still being the largest contributor to international student enrolment in absolute value.