The Imprint of Climate Change on Art

Climate change is a global crisis having profound social, economic and environmental impact all over the world. The increasing number of natural disasters in the last decades has been an eye-opener to the impending crisis. As we are faced with the ramifications of the climate crisis resulting in temperatures soaring high, decaying coral reefs, diminishing green cover, weather change across continents among many other issues, it is imperative to take a step towards a more sustainable future before the consequences becomes irreversible. While we rely on science to come up with alternate approaches for environment friendly sustainable living, art and culture often play a role in shaping public sensibilities.

Many artists find their muse in the abundant bounty of nature and as sensitive beings, the severe impact of environmental crisis has greatly affected art, especially in a country like India, imbued with vibrant cultural and artistic heritage. Understanding the severity of climate change, art across all realms, from traditional to contemporary, have, in some way, started a dialogue on environmental crisis heralding its integration into public discourses.

Increasingly, artists are exploring themes of climate change in their works, consciously reflecting on the degradation of environment as an issue that needs attention. Contemporary artists such as Ravi Agarwal, Atul Bhalla, Gigi Scaria, Chandra Bhattacharjee, Thukral and Tagra, Meera George and many more have explored themes of ecological degradation in their works capturing the nuanced realities of human condition through mediums of painting, installation, mixed media and photography.

Traditional art has also played a salient role in probing environmental crisis by re-imagining traditional narratives in the light of contemporary concerns. Nature is a central theme for indigenous art forms like Gond, Warli, Madhubani and others. An increasing trend in recent years has shown a change in visual language of traditional art often inculcating themes of environmental degradation and loss. Engagement with climate change traverses all boundaries of art; independent art festivals such as the Kochi-Muziris Biennale have also provided a platform for artists to explore the current situation through community art projects, public installations and curated exhibitions.

Art has always been a catalyst of social and political change and its engagement is beyond mere aesthetics. By bringing the issues of rapid urbanisation, deforestation and other environmental concerns to the forefront, artists not only appeal to different sensibilities but also alter collective perception about ongoing climate change. Artistic endeavours often collaborate with other institutions driving attention to the issue as a form of soft power. The rise in the number of artists actively engaging with the subject of climate change will definitely foster dialogue regarding this global concern creating more sensitivity towards it in the near future.

Sunaina Anand

Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi

sunaina@artalivegallery.com