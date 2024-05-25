Where the mind is without control

Let me begin with a question: do you spend a lot of time just wondering? Or do you frequently gaze outward, letting your eyes drift towards the far-off horizon, searching for stories in the distance?

A psychology researcher from Harvard once told me that a vacant gaze is a great way to harness your brainpower. Yet, think of how mass entertainment industries are filling up our free time and destroying our sense of wonder.

We spend several hours of our leisure time watching sports stars and assorted celebrities. We squander our freedom and mental alertness by consuming fast-cooked, passive entertainment. The excessive stimulation robs us of precious creative power and depletes us in body and mind. They turn us into Asymptomatic Idiots (AI).

This species—AI—is everywhere. They are cut off from reality, like a preoccupied moron who keeps pressing the elevator button harder, hoping to move the lift faster. Our universe is filled with electrons, protons and morons. Morons lose their natural intelligence as they live in a world locked inside their own heads.

It seems that the only thing you can control in this vast universe is your mind. Even your body is beyond your control as it is hurtled through space by a spinning earth full of viruses that will one day get you. The world outside your mind, your circumstances, your situations, your people—all of them function independently. You have no real control over them either.

Think of your mind as a multipurpose vehicle. A vehicle has four functions: start, stop, brake, and accelerate. The mind too, has four dimensions: rationality, emotional response, willpower and ingenuity. The drives of the mind accelerate your will. The rational mind acts as a brake. Emotions ignite your actions outward. Ingenuity guides your actions through unexplored paths. These four elements will help harness your mind’s magical powers. Surrender what you cannot control to the larger universal mind rather than to a charlatan or a celebrity.