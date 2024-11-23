Gender fluidity is no trend, It is a timeless truth

As it is rightly said, it all starts young. So no surprise that in my late teens I set out to find a job, be financially independent, with the belief that Prince Charming would have to wait till I made it. In a record short time, single-handedly I did. Unprecedented success, however, had me not fall in the arms of prince(s), but Yoga, which I found more charming. It had all started here—my style, my fashion.

They say fashion is the expression of who you are. No wonder then my teenage fashion was jeans, baggy shirts and loose shalwars, hoodies, oversized men’s jackets, hats, large pockets, and bandhgala on my leggings. Androgynous fashion for me is not buying clothes for the opposite sex or cross gender. Sexism in clothing can manifest in many ways, including dress codes.

A woman may be judged harshly for her clothing choices. No matter what the society or culture, clothing is an important way for you to express yourself, feel confident, feel good. Though today it is commonplace, three decades ago when I went to a wedding in a sari wearing ankled boots, a fitted jacket, minimal jewellery, with a ‘I-give-a-damn-what-you-think’ attitude, it raised eyebrows.

“India’s First Supermodel” cover of a top magazine had me wearing my favourite blue denims and an oversized unisexual shirt. Perhaps this is what sparked a gay designer, Gudda, who was unabashedly and humorously so (LGBTQ+ was not a term used then). I saw the creativity in them which though a bit over the top were genuinely more enhanced than those of their male counterparts. Perhaps my free mix of gender fashion is what reflected a familiarity in those around who exhibited a similar vein.