Gender fluidity is no trend, It is a timeless truth
As it is rightly said, it all starts young. So no surprise that in my late teens I set out to find a job, be financially independent, with the belief that Prince Charming would have to wait till I made it. In a record short time, single-handedly I did. Unprecedented success, however, had me not fall in the arms of prince(s), but Yoga, which I found more charming. It had all started here—my style, my fashion.
They say fashion is the expression of who you are. No wonder then my teenage fashion was jeans, baggy shirts and loose shalwars, hoodies, oversized men’s jackets, hats, large pockets, and bandhgala on my leggings. Androgynous fashion for me is not buying clothes for the opposite sex or cross gender. Sexism in clothing can manifest in many ways, including dress codes.
A woman may be judged harshly for her clothing choices. No matter what the society or culture, clothing is an important way for you to express yourself, feel confident, feel good. Though today it is commonplace, three decades ago when I went to a wedding in a sari wearing ankled boots, a fitted jacket, minimal jewellery, with a ‘I-give-a-damn-what-you-think’ attitude, it raised eyebrows.
“India’s First Supermodel” cover of a top magazine had me wearing my favourite blue denims and an oversized unisexual shirt. Perhaps this is what sparked a gay designer, Gudda, who was unabashedly and humorously so (LGBTQ+ was not a term used then). I saw the creativity in them which though a bit over the top were genuinely more enhanced than those of their male counterparts. Perhaps my free mix of gender fashion is what reflected a familiarity in those around who exhibited a similar vein.
A foresighted Parmeshwar Godrej made me a girl from nowhere, get noticed. With Godrej soap—my first solo ‘bohemian’ model act—I started to get interviewed. A Bombay Dyeing fashion show followed, bringing on its heel international fashion walk in America and London. I was Rohit Bal’s muse and showstopper. Somehow the dresses he had me wear, were instant sell-outs. This was a year before my debut film Aashiqui, after which as a star I did whatever I could to promote him. You do it for friends. Then to their chagrin I renounced everything and left for yoga.
Recently “Wow! You write so well!”, Gudda complimented my article, thrilled to hear I was making a comeback to the films-fashion-entertainment business. Alas, he did not live to have me sashaying in one of his latest collections. Devastated by the news of his demise, it was a relief somewhere primarily for his sake—he had been battling ill health for a while. It made me think again of the respect they deserve.
The rich history of gender diversity that colonialism sought to erase proves that gender fluidity is not a trend but a timeless truth. IKEA has been a long-standing advocate in its efforts to make people within the LGBTQ+ community feel welcomed. Nestle supports the UN’s LGBTI standards of Conduct for Business. It is one of the ways to bring our purpose—enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future—and values to life. After all, we are one.
Anu Aggarwal
Actor, speaker, yogi and author
Instagram: @anusualanu