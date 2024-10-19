Winging through life making its own choices

We were searching for birds in a cluster of shining, faintly stinking paddy fields just outside the city. The monsoons had just gotten over and the grasses were towering. Little birds whizzed to and fro, creating nests with excited energy. Baya weavers and streaked weavers had built intricate nests—the former on trees, the latter on grasses. The September air was becoming softer, less sunny, transitioning towards the buttery feel of winter.

Amongst the water, grasses and reeds, we searched for wading migratory birds. Birds migrate to India from the Northern hemisphere, to spend their winters with us. The long journeys leave them tired and hungry. Before ornithologists tagged or ringed these birds—and then scanned the shores and skies for the same bird with the tag or ring—people only guessed where they came from.

For most Indians, migratory birds come from ‘Siberia’—a near-mythical land of cold and snow, whose frigid winters were meant to be escaped. We now know that migratory birds come to India from various places—Europe, Asia, and Africa. That day as we watched, we found many sandpipers, and small wading birds, visiting from Central Asia. There were Terek, Wood, Common and Marsh sandpipers, happily ploughing away in the shallow waters, looking for grub.

Overhead, a migratory bird of prey, the Marsh harrier, circled the skies. It was doing a reconnaissance survey before it would strike at a smaller bird in the water. Everything had a dream-like quality in the cut-glass air—birds cheeping, whistling contentedly, before escaping in terror from the harrier. These are typical scenes in Nature, where the mundane can transform into a race to death in a second.