Money can buy a ‘peace’ of happiness, not the cake

As adages go, ‘Money can’t buy happiness’ is probably one of the most controversial ones out there. Advocates of that line of thinking claim that loving relationships, meaningful work and powerful passions provide more happiness than big bucks in the bank. They believe that once your basic needs are met, increased income and luxury goods do little to boost your mental state. The sceptics on the other side of the fence argue that money is always related to greater happiness, since it guarantees comfort and peace of mind.

A 2023 study introduced a new twist in the tale: this found that more money certainly makes happy people happier, but makes unhappy people only marginally less unhappy. That would suggest that happiness lies in your genes and people are born happy or unhappy.

Since it’s difficult to change genetics, let’s put happiness away for a while and talk about life satisfaction. In my mind, that’s as precious as happiness and less fleeting.

According to the American National Academy of Sciences, people who invest in time-saving services report greater life satisfaction than those who don’t—regardless of their economic status. That makes sense. Better jobs and pay packets may have given many of us easier access to money but they’ve certainly robbed us of our time. By working and commuting longer hours than ever before, we are unable to spend as much time as we’d like with the people we love and on the things and activities we value.