Wake up to the importance of AI in education

For a couple of years or so the brouhaha about AI has been on us. The one worry that consistently nags me is the lack of readiness in terms of expertise and acceptance in terms of use of AI in education in my country. I have been engaging with several institutions in India at the level of schools and colleges and I find near-negligible awareness and use of AI in education from the pedagogical point of view.

I have been directly or otherwise aware of recruitment processes in several of India’s universities. I do not know of any advertisement for recruitment purposes that emphasises knowledge and some degree of verbal felicity in the use of generative AI for discipline-centric research or for teaching and learning. Some of our research-centred institutes such as the IISc will be exceptions, but there shall not be too many such exceptions.

Almost every discipline has the potential to take advantage of AI in its processes for teaching. Yet, selection committees for recruitment purposes in universities are mostly clueless about the matter. In my area of mathematics, I am aware that neural network-based AI is transforming mathematical modelling by providing sophisticated strategies for tackling complex differential equations.

In fact, traditional numerical methods for solving complex partial differential equations have been computationally intensive and time-consuming. The emerging AI-driven approach represents a transformative methodology. Yet, in my extensive interactions with mathematics teachers I have not come across any such teacher. The sooner our colleges and universities start acting to remedy this lacuna, the better.