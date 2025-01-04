Shed the load and free yourself
December is synonymous with celebrations, reunions and astronomical airfares. I experienced all of them but in an unexpected, unusual way. It was one that redefined my priorities and offered invaluable life lessons. Early in the month, at 4.30 pm, I received a voice note from my daughter in London who needed me immediately because of a health scare. By 6.30 pm my tickets to the UK were booked, and by 11.30 pm I’d left for the airport. Such is the instinctive pull of motherhood when a child is in need. If hanging on to the wing of that airplane was required, I’d have done it to reach her.
The next few weeks were a whirlwind. My daughter’s illness brought immense stress but also profound clarity. While tending to her in a foreign country and navigating the challenges of a healthcare system that left much to be desired, I experienced a strange liberation I hadn’t anticipated. The crisis forced me to shed mental and emotional burdens I’d unknowingly carried for years. Work stress, draining relationships, and even trivial, repetitive thoughts simply fell away as my focus narrowed to the immediate needs at hand.
Later, I would reflect deeply on the burdens we all unknowingly carry as our thoughts play inside our heads on repeat. While overthinking isn’t classified as a mental disorder, it’s closely linked to conditions like depression, anxiety disorder, and PTSD. We cling to familiar habits, behaviours, and possessions because they provide comfort amid life’s uncertainties. Change, though inevitable, is undeniably difficult. Yet, when circumstances force us out of our comfort zones, as they did for me, our minds instinctively ‘load shed’. Just like electrical systems cut power during a surge to protect themselves, we too release the unnecessary to preserve our wellbeing.
In my case, this meant stepping back from friendships that demanded more time and energy than I could spare. Overwhelmed by messages from friends, I did something uncharacteristic: I politely explained that I needed space and would reconnect later. It was a risk I was taking, as I might lose the friendships—after all, the pangs of rejection are sharp—but it was also a revelation, a reminder of the energy we expend maintaining relationships and routines that no longer serve us. I gained a surprising sense of mental clarity and focus.
I did the same with my physical environment. Clearing clutter, discarding unused objects, and reorganising space brought unexpected comfort. When external circumstances are beyond our control, reclaiming our physical and mental space can be profoundly liberating. We underestimate how much it emotionally drains us to hold on to things—whether material possessions or emotional ties—that no longer align with our needs.
As we step into a new year, reflect on the loads you carry. What can you let go of to make room for clarity and joy? Shed what no longer serves you. Create space for renewal and growth. Here’s to a lighter and brighter year ahead. Happy New Year!
Preeti Shenoy
Novelist, Illustrator, Speaker
Instagram: @preeti.shenoy