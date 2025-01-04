Shed the load and free yourself

December is synonymous with celebrations, reunions and astronomical airfares. I experienced all of them but in an unexpected, unusual way. It was one that redefined my priorities and offered invaluable life lessons. Early in the month, at 4.30 pm, I received a voice note from my daughter in London who needed me immediately because of a health scare. By 6.30 pm my tickets to the UK were booked, and by 11.30 pm I’d left for the airport. Such is the instinctive pull of motherhood when a child is in need. If hanging on to the wing of that airplane was required, I’d have done it to reach her.

The next few weeks were a whirlwind. My daughter’s illness brought immense stress but also profound clarity. While tending to her in a foreign country and navigating the challenges of a healthcare system that left much to be desired, I experienced a strange liberation I hadn’t anticipated. The crisis forced me to shed mental and emotional burdens I’d unknowingly carried for years. Work stress, draining relationships, and even trivial, repetitive thoughts simply fell away as my focus narrowed to the immediate needs at hand.

Later, I would reflect deeply on the burdens we all unknowingly carry as our thoughts play inside our heads on repeat. While overthinking isn’t classified as a mental disorder, it’s closely linked to conditions like depression, anxiety disorder, and PTSD. We cling to familiar habits, behaviours, and possessions because they provide comfort amid life’s uncertainties. Change, though inevitable, is undeniably difficult. Yet, when circumstances force us out of our comfort zones, as they did for me, our minds instinctively ‘load shed’. Just like electrical systems cut power during a surge to protect themselves, we too release the unnecessary to preserve our wellbeing.