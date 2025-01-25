Being human with AI

In the world of work, the man-machine debate rages on. According to a prominent CEO, a man should not stare at his wife too long. He ought to ideally work like a machine, even on Sundays. It is not surprising that a machine wants to mimic the intelligence of man. But it’s a tragedy if a man’s intelligence is reduced to an algorithmic machine.

Real intelligence, of course, starts with “I am”. It’s the raw, unfiltered awareness that reminds us we exist. Everything else—like “I am naturally stupid” or “I am artificially intelligent”—is just extra noise. Machines can imitate that noise, but they can’t get to the core of our existence.

So, here’s the real question: Is AI the tail wagging the human dog, or is the dog now just a highly optimised tail? Either way, let’s be honest—if the dog is working on Sundays, it probably needs a union.

My attention was recently drawn to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, and let me tell you, it’s a fascinating read—like a cross between a crystal ball for the job market and a how-to guide for living with your new AI pal. The report dives deep into the shifting global labour landscape, shaped by forces like the green transition, geo-economic changes, and, of course, the one technological elephant in the room: artificial intelligence.

Naturally, my curiosity was aroused. I decided to compare this year’s report with last year’s edition to see how the story has evolved. Spoiler alert: it seems we’ve gone from “AI is coming for your job” to “AI wants to collaborate with you (but also maybe still eyeing your job)”. In 2024, automation was painted as the workplace villain—cold, efficient, and poised to replace us mere mortals. Fast forward to 2025, and AI’s makeover is complete: it’s now a cheerful co-worker, ready to augment your skills and help you thrive—at least until it forgets to CC you on an important email.