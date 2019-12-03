Home Nation

Navy chases away Chinese ship from Indian waters in Andaman Sea

The officials said the Chinese Navy's research ship was forced to leave the area as it had not sought permission to come there.

Published: 03rd December 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy forced China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) ship to return after it entered India's exclusive economic zone in the Andaman Sea in September, officials said on Tuesday.

Asked about the incident during a press conference, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said anyone operating in "our region, will have to notify the Indian Navy".

The officials said the Chinese Navy's research ship was forced to leave the area as it had not sought permission to come there.

India is keenly watching China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean region, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said, assuring that India is capable of thwarting any threat.

Addressing a press conference here ahead of the Navy Day celebrations on December 4, Singh said: "China has increased presence in the Indian Ocean since 2008. We are keenly watching them."

"There are Chinese oceanographic research vessels in the exclusive economic zone. On an average seven to eight vessels are present near this zone. They are here sometimes to carry out mining, sometime as anti-piracy squad," said Singh, adding that the Indian Navy carries out whatever prompt action is needed.

Admiral Karambir Singh also stressed that the India Navy is fully aware about Pakistan's intention in the Indian Ocean region.

"We also know about the intelligence input about that terror groups planning to enter India through sea routes. We have put an adequate defence mechanism to thwart any threats," Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy Chinese Navy PLA Bay of Bengal Indian Ocean
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp