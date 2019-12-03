Navy chases away Chinese ship from Indian waters in Andaman Sea

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy forced China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) ship to return after it entered India's exclusive economic zone in the Andaman Sea in September, officials said on Tuesday.

Asked about the incident during a press conference, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said anyone operating in "our region, will have to notify the Indian Navy".

The officials said the Chinese Navy's research ship was forced to leave the area as it had not sought permission to come there.

India is keenly watching China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean region, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said, assuring that India is capable of thwarting any threat.

Addressing a press conference here ahead of the Navy Day celebrations on December 4, Singh said: "China has increased presence in the Indian Ocean since 2008. We are keenly watching them."

"There are Chinese oceanographic research vessels in the exclusive economic zone. On an average seven to eight vessels are present near this zone. They are here sometimes to carry out mining, sometime as anti-piracy squad," said Singh, adding that the Indian Navy carries out whatever prompt action is needed.

Admiral Karambir Singh also stressed that the India Navy is fully aware about Pakistan's intention in the Indian Ocean region.

"We also know about the intelligence input about that terror groups planning to enter India through sea routes. We have put an adequate defence mechanism to thwart any threats," Singh said.