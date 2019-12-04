Home Nation

When will Mehbooba Mufti, Abdullahs be released? Govt refuses to answer

Those detained in Kashmir include ex-CMs Farooq Abdullah, who is a sitting MP from Srinagar, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti.

Published: 04th December 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu & Kashmir CMs Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu & Kashmir CMs Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has refused to share any timeline for the release of political detainees in Jammu & Kashmir.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha that inputs indicate illegal money is being sent from across the border through hawala channels to finance terror activities, stone pelting, and attacks on security forces in J&K.

He said investigations have revealed that several groups and activists who are part of the Hurriyat are behind stone-pelting incidents in the valley. NIA has chargesheeted 18 persons in the terror funding cases so far.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has further reported that in order to prevent commission of offences involving breach of peace, activities prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order, 5,161 persons including stone pelters, Over Ground Workers, separatists, and others were taken into preventive custody in Kashmir Valley since August 4.

Out of these, 609 persons are under preventive detentions. Since, these detentions have been made under statutory provisions by the concerned magistrates based on their satisfaction in each case, it is not possible for the government to give any timelines for their release, he said.

Those detained in Kashmir include former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, who is a sitting MP from Srinagar, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti.

NC chief Farooq has been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in his home at Gupkar Road in Srinagar while Omar has been lodged in Hari Niwas and Mehbooba was recently shifted to a government accommodation from Chashma Shahi after the onset of winter.

The J&K government recently shifted 35 politicians and workers to MLA hostel from Centaur Hotel. Prominent among them are Sajjad Lone, Naeem Akhtar and Shah Faesal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir issue Kashmir row Article 370 political prisoners
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp