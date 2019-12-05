Home Nation

MP Home Minister creates row, asks villagers to join Congress first for getting funds

The opposition BJP, while terming the development as misuse of his office by the home minister, has demanded that Bala Bachchan be dismissed by the state’s Governor Lalji Tandon.

Published: 05th December 2019 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A political controversy has erupted in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh after state’s home minister Bala Bachchan was caught on camera purportedly telling residents of a village in his assembly constituency to join the Congress first for getting funds for a community hall.

The opposition BJP, while terming the development as misuse of his office by the home minister, has demanded that the home minister be dismissed by the state’s Governor Lalji Tandon.

The video which has gone viral dates back to Monday night, while Bachchan, who is a four-time MLA from Rajpur assembly seat of Barwani district, was addressing a felicitation function organized by the Patil Samaj in the Jalgaon village of his constituency.

At the function, Bachchan (a close confidant of Chief Minister Kamal Nath) first asked a man in the gathering about how many of the 110 Patil families residing in the village belonged to the Congress.

He subsequently said, “We gave crores of rupees here, but didn’t get votes…people took money from us, but didn’t give us votes.”

The home minister, added, “I’ll give you more sum than what you’re demanding, but think and join the Congress first because we’ve to give an answer to all of them (my party workers),” said Bachchan while pointing towards the Congress workers sitting among the gathering.

“We’re no longer going to be fooled…we did everything for you. We’ll give more where we’ve got the lead (in elections). We’ve sanctioned roads worth Rs 50 crore from where we got leads (during the polls),” Bachchan said.

Importantly, Bachchan, the four-time MLA from Rajpur seat won the 2013 elections by around 11,000 votes from Rajpur but managed to retain the same seat by just 900-odd votes in the 2018 polls, when his party returned to power in the central Indian state after 15 years.

With the video of the home minister Monday late-night conversation with villagers going viral, the opposition BJP termed entire development as the misuse of his office by the minister.

“It not only amounts to misuse of office by the minister but is also like threatening people to join Congress. This video also exposes how the home minister has even violated the oath of office and secrecy administered to him for becoming the cabinet minister. We demand that the Governor, taking note of this development dismiss Bala Bachchan as a minister,” demanded state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal.

However, while trying to play down the controversy after the video became viral on Wednesday, Bachchan said, “Before deriving any conclusion, you should first listen to what I’m saying. I was speaking to my party workers at that meeting, particularly the booth level workers. My words are being misinterpreted,” claimed Bachchan on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress BJP Bala Bachchan
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp