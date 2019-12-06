Home Nation

Amid political drama, 'shayri' keeps Parliament atmosphere light

Lok Sabha

The lower House of Parliament (Photo| Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid heated political debates, Parliament sometimes also witnesses references to poems, verses, shlokas from Sanskrit, jokes and even 'shayri'.

This makes the atmosphere of the House lighter and the lawmakers burst into laughter and even applaud sometimes.

The references to shlokas from Sanskrit are taken from the Rig Veda, Bhagavad Gita and shastras whereas the shayri (couplets) of Bashir Badr, Rahat Indori, Waseem Barelvi, poems of Rabindranath Tagore, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and verses of Goswami Tulsidas and Amir Khusro are used in parliament to which the MPs present in the house applaud.

In the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha (from June 17 to August 6, 2019), in around 189 instances the MPs used poems, verses, shlokas and shayri during the heated arguments.

Welcoming the new Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, on June 19, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "woh hi Ram jo Dashrath ka beta/wo hi Ram jo ghar ghar leta/woh hi Ram jagat pasera/woh hi Ram sabse nyara".

He continued to say, "Sir, hamein is tarah ka samaj banana chahiye... jab mulla ko masjid mein Ram nazar aaye/jab pujari ko Rehman nazar aaye/ duniya ki soorat badal jayegi/jab insan ko insan mein insan nazar aaye."

Ramdas Athawale, who uses poems in almost all his speeches, while welcoming Birla said, "Ek desh hai Rome, lekin Lok Sabha ke Speaker ban gaye hain Birla Om/Lok Sabha ka aapko achchi tarah se chalana hai kaam/well mein aane walon ka black list mein daalna hai naam/Narendra Modiji aur aapka dil hai vishal/aapka rajya hai Rajasthan, lekin Lok Sabha ki aap ban gaye hain jaan/Bharat ki hamein badhani hai shan, Lok Sabha chalane ke liye aap jaisa perfect hai man."

While discussing the Ken-Betwa link project on June 21, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey referred to a shayri of Bashir Badr as he said, "agar fursat mile, pani ki tahreeron ko padh lena/har ek dariya hamare saalon ka afsana likhta hai". While ending his speech he said, "khet khet faila sannata hai, gagar ghat tumhara hai/ghat ghat mein nirmam prahaar, ann kahan se laoge aap."

While delivering his motion of thanks on the President's address on June 24, BJP MP Pratap Chandr Sarangi recited a Sanskrit shloka.

He said, "nindantu neetinipuna yadi vaa stuwantu/lakshmih samavishatu, gachatu vaa yatheshtam/adhaiv maranastu, yugantare vaa/nyayatpathah pravichalanti padam na dheerah." Which means - truth will come out victorious and it can't be hidden below the black clouds. He even recited a shloka from Ramcharitmanas - "Raghukul reet sada chali aayi/ pran jaayein par vachan na jayi."

During his speech on June 24, Congress MP Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar aka Balubhai recited a shayri of Waseem Barelvi - "Jhooth wale kahin se kahin badh gaye/aur ham the ki sach bolte rah gaye."

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini on June 25 said - "Bharat kisi se peeche nahi, Bharat kisi se kam nahi/Bharat ko aankh dikhaye, ab kisi mein dam nahi."

During the debate on the motion of thanks on June 25, TMC MP Mahua Moitra recited a poem of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar - "Haan, haan, duryodhan baandh muhje/ baandhne mujhe tu aaya hai/zanjeer badi kya laaya hai/soone ko saadh na sakta hai/wah mujhe kya baandh sakta hai." He also recited a shayri of Rahat Indori - "jo aaj sahbe masnad hain, woh kal nahi honge/kirayedar hain, jaati makan thodi hai/ sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein/kisi ke baap ka hindustan thodi hai."

Apart from these, the MPs used poems, shayri etc of noted poets including Rabindranath Tagore, Manu Sharma, Adam Gondvi, Dushyant Kumar, Jaiprakash Narayan, Dikshit Dankauri, Kunwar Bechain, Kavi Pradeep, Ashok Sahil, Abdul Rahim Kham, Devendra Sharma Dev and Mohsin Bhopali.

