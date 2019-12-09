UP Cabinet confirms Zurich Airport International as developer for Jewar airport

Home Nation

The Swiss firm had on November 29 emerged as the highest bidder to develop the airport on the outskirts of Delhi.

swiss airlines

Zurich Airport International had offered Rs 406 per passenger to the government which was the highest. (File Photo | AFP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet put its seal on the proposal to finalise Zurich Airport International as the developer for Jewar airport, a senior UP government official said here on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi confirmed the development, saying, "The Cabinet has approved Zurich Airport International as the developer for Jewar airport." The Swiss firm had on November 29 emerged as the highest bidder to develop the airport on the outskirts of Delhi, piping competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

After the Cabinet briefing, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh told media persons that four bids had come for the project. On the basis of weighted average, Zurich Airport International was chosen. It had offered Rs 406 per passenger to the government which was the highest.

"We are of the view that the construction work for Jewar airport will begin in February next year," added the ACS. The development came a week after an Uttar Pradesh government panel recommended the selection of Zurich Airport International AG as the developer for the Jewar airport, touted to be the biggest airport in India.

The project monitoring and implementation committee (PMIC) for the upcoming Greenfield International Airport in Lucknow made the recommendation to the state government, officials had earlier said.

