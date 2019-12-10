Zurich Airport picked to develop Jewar

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet put its seal on the proposal to finalise Zurich Airport International as the developer for Jewar airport, a senior UP government official said on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi confirmed the development, saying, “The Cabinet has approved Zurich Airport International as developer for Jewar airport.”

After the Cabinet briefing, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh told media persons that four bids had come for the project. On the basis of weighted average, Zurich Airport International was chosen.

It had offered Rs 406 per passenger to the government.