182 incidents of flying drones observed along border areas, government tells Rajya Sabha

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also said a standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with the threat from drones has been issued in April 2019 to all states and union territories for implementation.

Published: 11th December 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 182 incidents of flying of drones have been observed along the country's border, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"As per information received, 182 incidents of flying of drones have been observed on the borders," he said in response to a written question.

Further, Reddy said, the Indian Air Force is the main airspace control agency and continues to train all security agencies and all state and union territory police forces on anti-drone measures.

All security agencies are required to procure anti-drone equipment according to their requirement, he said.

