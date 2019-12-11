Restore freedom of movement in Kashmir: EU ambassador

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: EU’s Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto on Tuesday expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said that freedom of movement must be restored in the Valley.

“We are concerned over the situation in Kashmir...It is important to restore freedom of movement and normalcy in Kashmir,” he said.

Astuto also urged India and Pakistan to solve their issues through talks while asking Pakistan to crack down on terrorists and militants who operate on its soil. Earlier too, the European Union had asked the two neighbours to prevent tensions from flaring in the wake of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5.

The EU Ambassador said that the recent trip of 23 EU MPs to the Valley was not an ‘expression of EU’s policy decision’. The unofficial visit of the EU delegation was severely criticized by the Opposition,.

On the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, Astuto said that the principle of equality was enshrined in the Indian Constitution and hoped that ‘it will be upheld’.