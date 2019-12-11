Home Nation

Restore freedom of movement in Kashmir: EU ambassador

Astuto also urged India and Pakistan to solve their issues through talks while asking Pakistan to crack down on terrorists and militants who operate on its soil.

Published: 11th December 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley.

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: EU’s Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto on Tuesday expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said that freedom of movement must be restored in the Valley.
“We are concerned over the situation in Kashmir...It is important to restore freedom of movement and normalcy in Kashmir,” he said.

Astuto also urged India and Pakistan to solve their issues through talks while asking Pakistan to crack down on terrorists and militants who operate on its soil. Earlier too, the European Union had asked the two neighbours to prevent tensions from flaring in the wake of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5.

The EU Ambassador said that the recent trip of 23 EU MPs to the Valley was not an ‘expression of EU’s policy decision’. The unofficial visit of the EU delegation was severely criticized by the Opposition,.
On the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, Astuto said that the principle of equality was enshrined in the Indian Constitution and hoped that ‘it will be upheld’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kashmir restrictions
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp