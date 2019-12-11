Home Nation

Twitterati voice displeasure over fuel price hike

#PetrolPrice trended with over 1,169 tweets on the social media platform. 

Published: 11th December 2019 04:06 PM

Petrol price hike, Petrol pump, Petrol price

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As petrol prices continued to hover at Rs 75 per litre and above in the four metro cities, Twitterati on Wednesday tweeted their displeasure, apart from posting memes and funny comments.

One user remarked: "Everybody is noticing onion prices but price of one commodity is increasing silently. Petrol price today is Rs 77.83 in Chennai. This government will ask us to go for bullock carts now. The FM will say I have never travelled in a car so I don't bother about petrol price".

Another post read: "After onion, garlic & other vegetable prices, now petrol price has peaked. What exactly is the BJP government up to? How is the common man supposed to survive against rising cost of basic commodities in times of financial crisis?"

