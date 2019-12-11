Twitterati voice displeasure over fuel price hike

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As petrol prices continued to hover at Rs 75 per litre and above in the four metro cities, Twitterati on Wednesday tweeted their displeasure, apart from posting memes and funny comments.

#PetrolPrice trended with over 1,169 tweets.

Petrol price is more than 75 rs since Modi came 2 power. Crude oil is less than$ 70...Jai new India. pic.twitter.com/Bqvwua7vmM — Soumya Thakur (@thakursoumya1) December 11, 2019

One user remarked: "Everybody is noticing onion prices but price of one commodity is increasing silently. Petrol price today is Rs 77.83 in Chennai. This government will ask us to go for bullock carts now. The FM will say I have never travelled in a car so I don't bother about petrol price".

Every body are noticing #OnionPrices but silently one price is also rising #petrolprice todays it’s 77.83 ₹ here in Chennai this government will say to go in bullock cart now FM man will she say I have never travelled ina car so I don’t bother about petrol@iramvilaspaswan — Himanshu Veerwal (@veerwal_himansh) December 11, 2019

Another post read: "After onion, garlic & other vegetable prices, now petrol price has peaked. What exactly is the BJP government up to? How is the common man supposed to survive against rising cost of basic commodities in times of financial crisis?"