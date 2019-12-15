Home Nation

Call upon all sections of society to thwart elements misleading people in Assam: Sonowal

The Chief Minister had on Saturday also appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony with regard to protest against the Act.

Published: 15th December 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called upon all sections of the society to thwart the elements, who are misleading people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"We are committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens and the rights of the people of Assam. I call upon all sections of the society to thwart the elements who are misleading the people on #CAA and indulging in violence and together continue the growth journey of Assam," Sonowal tweeted.

Sonowal had on Saturday also appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony with regard to protest against the Act.

"I appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony, and work towards the same," Sonowal said.

He said that he has discussed the present situation in Assam in a meeting with cabinet colleagues, union minister Rameshwar Teli, MPs, MLAs and BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass in Guwahati.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

