Anti-Citizenship Act stir enters third day in Bengal, internet services suspended

Protesters blocked various important roads and railway tracks in Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

Police personnel attempt to disperse protestors during a demonstration against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB at Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal Saturday Dec. 14 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in various parts of Bengal for the third consecutive day on Sunday as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of the state, police said on Sunday.

Internet services have been suspended in parts of Bengal to curb the violent protests. The suspension has been announced in North 24 Paraganas, Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur and Howrah districts, along with Baruipur and Canning subdivisions in South 24 Paraganas. 

In Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, agitators blocked various thoroughfares, set fire to wooden logs on the streets.

Shops were also ransacked and tyres burnt in Deganga area of North 24 Parganas. In Nadia, demonstrators blocked Kalyani Express Highway, some of them burning copies of the amended Act.

Similar protests were reported from Domjur area of Howrah district, parts of Burdwan and Birbhum, with agitators taking out rallies and shouting slogans against the Narendra Modi government.

Police contingents have been rushed to the troubled areas to control the situation.

Unlike the past two days, however, train movements were smooth in the Howrah-Sealdah and Kharagpur sections, according to reports.

Senior TMC leader and state education minister Partha Chatterjee appealed for peace and assured the protesters that the amended Act would not be implemented in the state.

"We would appeal to everybody to maintain calm and peace. We can assure you that law won't be implemented in Bengal," Chatterjee said.

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu accused the ruling TMC government of doing little to control the control deteriorating law and order situation.

Violent protests against the Citizenship Act have rocked several parts of the state over the past two days with agitators torching buses, railways stations and vandalising public property.

The amended Act has put the entire Northeast region and West Bengal on the boil as people fear that it might exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration.

Muslims across the country apprehend that the move could be a precursor to the country-wide implementation of the National Register for Citizens.

According to the amended Act, non-Muslim refugees, who escaped religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to India before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

