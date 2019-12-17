Home Nation

Kashmir shutdown: Houseboats suffer losses worth crores

Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association president Hamid Wagnoo told this newspaper that there has been zero per cent occupancy in houseboats since August 5.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

houseboat

Image used for representational purpose only

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Houseboat owners in Kashmir have suffered losses of over Rs 100 crores since the scrapping of Article 370.

Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association president Hamid Wagnoo told this newspaper that there has been zero per cent occupancy in houseboats since August 5, the day the state’s special status was revoked.

There are about 947 houseboats across four major water bodies in Kashmir – Dal Lake, Chinar Bagh, Jehlum and Nageen lake.

Wagnoo said according to the report prepared by them, the houseboat owners have suffered over `105 crore losses since August 5.

He said every type of houseboat whether Deluxe (5-star) or A, B, C and D category have suffered losses.
“Our livelihood is dependent on tourists. And we continue to incur losses as tourists are not returning to the Valley,” he said.

Wagnoo said the houseboats, which are a major attraction for tourists in Srinagar, have to be repaired, renovated and maintained annually as it is a wooden structure liable to damage.

“We have to incur expenses on repairs, renovation and maintenance of the houseboats every year irrespective of the fact whether he has got good or bad tourist season,” he said.

The tourist footfall to Kashmir has dropped considerably ever since Article 370 was revoked.
The houseboat owners urged the administration of Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu to bail them out from this crisis.

Another houseboat owner, Abdul Samad, said that his family’s and his brother's families entire livelihood is dependant on the revenue they receive from these houseboats.

“We don’t have any other means of income. We are three brothers and the livelihood of three families is dependent on our single houseboat. We have somehow managed to survive the last four months, but if things do not improve then we will be forced to sell our houseboat and look for other options,” he said.

Samad said that he and his brothers have to spend Rs 1 lakh on maintenance and repair of their houseboat every year and this year they had to take a loan to carry out the maintenance and repair works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp