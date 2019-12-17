Home Nation

Protests in Assam continue, protestors slam Modi for clothes remark

The protestors demanded the scrapping of the amended Citizenship Act. They criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that the protesters could be identified by their clothes.

Published: 17th December 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Army personnel guard in a market at Chauba which witnessed several an Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Dibrugarh district of Assam Tuesday

Army personnel guard in a market at Chauba which witnessed several an Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Dibrugarh district of Assam Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: People continued to fray tempers across Assam by hitting the streets, taking out processions and staging sit-in demonstrations as the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), continued.

The protestors demanded the scrapping of the amended Citizenship Act. They criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that the protesters could be identified by their clothes.

The general secretary of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Lurinjyoti Gogoi also criticised the PM on the issue. “It is unfortunate that the PM cannot accept our dress and ridiculed us. We condemn his statement,” the AASU leader said.

He slammed the PM also for implicating the Congress to the protests staged in front of the Indian High Commission in London. He said the protests were staged by NRIs, mostly Assamese.

Curfew was lifted from Guwahati and broadband internet service restored. However, mobile internet services continued to remain suspended. After hearing four PILs, the Gauhati High Court passed an order on Tuesday asking the state government to consider restoring the service. The government is likely to take a decision on Wednesday.

The AASU, which had launched a three-day “satyagraha” on Monday, continued to stage the protests. Advisor to AASU and its general secretary Gogoi were briefly detained by the police during a protest march where hundreds of residents participated.

“(Assam Finance Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma is making various kinds of comments to confuse people. People are coming out to stage peaceful protests and we warn the government not to play with their sentiments or try to suppress the movement,” Bhattacharya said.

The AASU general secretary Gogoi appealed to all non-Assamese people, including Biharis and Bengalis, to stage the protests saying not many of them were coming out to be part of the protests.

Three ministers of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is a constituent of the state’s three-party ruling coalition, and some other leaders of the party met Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday and urged him to ensure that the CAA is not implemented in Assam. Ironically, the AGP had voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which now is a law, CAA. The party had also asserted two days ago that it would move the Supreme Court to challenge the CAA.

Meanwhile, train services within Assam were partially restored on Wednesday. However, no train was running to Kolkata.

A union of state government employees will resort to a statewide ceasework stir on Wednesday. The AASU welcomed it. Finance Minister Sarma said the state government would adjust their absence with their casual leave and there would be no pay cut. He urged them not to take part in the programmes of political parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act protests Assam CAA protests Narendra Modi
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp