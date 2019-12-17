Home Nation

Shiv Sena won't be part of delegation to meet President over Citizenship Act: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena leader also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide about the implementation of CAA in the state during the Cabinet meeting.

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NAGPUR: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the party will not be a part of the delegation that will be meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 later in the day.

"I do not know about it (the delegation's meeting). Shiv Sena is not part of this delegation," Raut told ANI.

"It was expected that after implementing the citizenship law, there will be riots in parts of India. The steps that are being taken are not good for the country," he added.

The Shiv Sena leader also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide about the implementation of CAA in the state during the Cabinet meeting.

On Monday, senior Congress leader AK Antony had said that opposition leaders will meet the President under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi to lodge their protest against the government over alleged police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against CAA.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several senior party leaders held a sit-in protest at India Gate in solidarity with the students.

Several students and police personnel had sustained injuries in a protest in Jamia Nagar area yesterday.

The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. They also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

