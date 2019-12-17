Home Nation

Will implement Citizenship Act despite opposition, says Amit Shah

Published: 17th December 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Unfazed by the protests against the amended Citizenship Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted the Modi government will ensure that the non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian nationality and live in the country with honour.

Shah also challenged those, who are against the new law, to oppose the legislation as much as they can.

"Come what may, the Modi government is firm that it will ensure these refugees get Indian citizenship and live as Indians with honour," he said at an event here.

The home minister said no Indian will lose his or her nationality due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and the legislation has been enacted to give citizenship to persecuted minorities of the three neighbouring countries.

He asked students who are opposing the legislation to read it properly and understand its meaning.

"I want to tell our Muslim bothers and sisters, you don't need to fear. Those who are living in India, there is no need to fear. No one is going to lose Indian citizenship. The Congress is trying to mislead people. The legislation is on the website. Read it. Narendra Modi believes in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. No injustice will be done to anyone," he said.

ALSO READ: Cops teargas, lathi-charge protesters after arson, stone-pelting in Delhi's Seelampur

According to the act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and are facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Shah said the only purpose of the act is to give citizenship to those people who have faced persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"Where will these people go, the Hindus, Sikhs and others, if not come to India," he asked.

The home minister said that as per the Nehru-Liaqat Pact, these people were to be given protection by Pakistan but they have failed to do so.

"Now the Modi government is giving citizenship to these lakhs and crores of people. For 70 years, Hindus, Sikhs and others were living a life without job, land, water. I want to tell political parties to go and see their condition, how they are living their life," he said.

TAGS
Citizenship Act Amit Shah Citizenship Act protests
