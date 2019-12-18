Home Nation

BJP’s national organisational polls set to be delayed

The national elections, involving the post of the president of the party thus, is likely to be held in the last week of January or early February.

BJP flag

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP’s national organisational elections are set to be delayed. With the BJP currently holding organisational elections at the polling booth and block levels in some states, the elections for state levels would only be concluded by the third week of January.

The national elections, involving the post of the president of the party thus, is likely to be held in the last week of January or early February.

“Senior BJP leaders who have been assigned to oversee organisational elections in the states will soon begin visiting their regions and hold consultations with workers. State-level elections are likely to be held after January 14,” said a senior functionary.

He said, “Several factors have delayed the organisational elections, which include festivals and Assembly elections.”

Incidentally, the BJP had announced that the party would conclude the organisational elections in December but half the states are yet to conclude their exercise. That has delayed the election to the national council, which would hold the poll for the top post.

“A few of the states where the incumbent chiefs of the party have completed two terms will be changed. The party will be looking at new leadership in some of the states to groom them,” added the functionary.

The party is currently holding polls only at the polling booth level in Haryana while block level polls have been conducted in Bihar.

The exercise has been delayed in Maharashtra and Jharkhand due to Assembly elections.  

The last time the BJP had held the national council meeting was in the run-up to the LS elections.

BJP chief Amit Shah has completed his full term of three years along with the remaining tenure of his predecessor Rajnath Singh. 

