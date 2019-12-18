Home Nation

Situation along LoC can escalate any time: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time and the country has to be prepared for an escalatory matrix.

His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August. "The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for an escalatory matrix," Rawat said.

General Bipin Rawat is slated to retire on December 31 and Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will succeed him.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told Lok Sabha last month that "950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019".

In November, junior home minister G Kishan Reddy had told the Lok Sabha that 950 incidents of ceasefire violation had been reported along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir between August and October 2019.” 

On Tuesday, PM Imran Khan had said that millions of Muslims may flee India due to the new Citizenship Act and the ongoing curfew in Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, Khan predicted that it may lead to a huge refugee crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bipin Rawat Indian Army LoC LoC situation India Pakistan conflict
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp