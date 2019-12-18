Situation along LoC can escalate any time: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time and the country has to be prepared for an escalatory matrix.

His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August. "The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for an escalatory matrix," Rawat said.

General Bipin Rawat is slated to retire on December 31 and Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will succeed him.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told Lok Sabha last month that "950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019".

On Tuesday, PM Imran Khan had said that millions of Muslims may flee India due to the new Citizenship Act and the ongoing curfew in Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, Khan predicted that it may lead to a huge refugee crisis.