Home Nation

Pinaka missile system successfully flight-tested for second day

The navigation system of the missile is also aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

Published: 20th December 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Pinaka guided missile being test fired.

Pinaka guided missile being test fired. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BALASORE: India's indigenously developed Pinaka missile system, which is capable of striking up to range of 75 kilometres, was successfully flight-tested for the second consecutive day on Friday, in a boost to its artillery power, defence sources said.

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka MK-II rocket is modified as a missile by integrating the navigation, control and guidance system to improve the end accuracy and enhance the range, they said.

The missile system, capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 kilometres with high precision, was fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, the defence sources said.

The navigation system of the missile is also aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

"The mission achieved all the objectives including enhancing the range, accuracy and sub-system functionality," the sources said.

A similar test of the artillery missile system was conducted on Thursday.

The missile was fired from Pinaka launcher system in deployment configuration.

The flight article was tracked by multiple range systems like telemetry, radars and electro- optical targeting system (EOTS), which confirmed the text book flight performance, sources said.

Earlier in March, three successful trials of the Pinaka guided rocket system were conducted from Pokhran test range in Rajasthan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Pinaka missile system
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp