After Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand to get another tiger cell

The staff has already been trained by the CTR administration and will join the duty later this week. 

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary is set to get a 'Tiger Cell' after the Corbett Tiger Reserve. 

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, conservator of forests, the western circle said, "The sanctuary has over 30 adult tigers and the population is set to increase given conducive circumstances in the area. We are committed to protect and propagate wildlife and the environment."

The sanctuary spans across 269.96 square kilometres and happens to be part of Terai Arc Landscape that is spread across over 50,000 square kilometres in India and Nepal. The staff has already been trained by the CTR administration and will join the duty later this week. 

The exercise during monsoon includes diligent patrolling measures, ensuring proper supply of ration, medicines, arms and ammunitions, installing temporary check-posts for keeping eye on vulnerable spots of the forest to check the entry of smugglers and poachers, training the staff to tackle challenging situations which often arise due to human-animal conflict. 

Uttarakhand has witnessed 340 deaths and 1840 injuries since the formation of the hill state in November 2000. 

The situation has gradually become so alarming as state forest minister Harak Singh Rawat in September 2018 in his written reply in Uttarakhand legislative assembly has submitted that between January 2017 and September 2018 over 11000 domesticated animals and 79 humans lost their lives in the human-animal conflict in Uttarakhand. 
 

