Army officer develops bulletproof jacket against sniper rifle bullets

Published: 23rd December 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of Indian Army used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a step that can make Pakistan Army snipers ineffective on the Line of Control, an Indian Army officer Major Anoop Mishra has developed a bullet-proof jacket named 'Sarvatra' which can provide protection to troops from lethal sniper rifle bullets as well.

"We have developed the level four bullet-proof jacket that has been developed at the College of Military Engineering in Pune and can provide full-body protection against sniper rifle bullets," Major Anoop Mishra told ANI here.

The officer was awarded the Army Design Bureau Excellence Award by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat at the Army Technology Seminar on Monday for indigenously developing a bullet-proof jacket, which can provide protection against sniper rifle bullets.

Asked why was the need felt for developing such a jacket, Mishra said that after the sniper attacks on the Line of Control and Kashmir valley, the need was felt that full-body protection should be provided to the soldiers.

He said the jacket has been tried and tested by the Infantry at their test facilities.

Indian Army is expected to issue a tender for these full-body protection bullet-proof jackets, which would be produced by one of the selected Indian defense industry partners.

