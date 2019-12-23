Home Nation

'Dissent essential for democracy': Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at 66th National Film Awards

Naidu who gave away the awards to the winners said the ‘family system’ was core to the concept of India and films were important in promoting the ‘right values’ to the audience. 

Published: 23rd December 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with winners at the 66th National Film Awards in Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with winners at the 66th National Film Awards in Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Simply saying ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’ or ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ is not sufficient and people from different religions should feel they are equal stakeholders in the country’s development, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the 66th National Film Awards in the capital on Monday.

“Be it Muslims or Christians or Hindus...believers or non-belivers that’s not the issue… All of us should feel that we are equal partners in the development of the country. That is the real Jai Hind…,” said Naidu. One should promote unity and integrity of the country and work towards preserving its safety and sovereignty, he added. 

Naidu made these referrences as protests have broken out nationwide disapproving of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

ALSO READ: 66th National Film Awards - VP Venkaiah Naidu honours Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, other winners

“Dissent is the essence of democracy… Let the government propose, Opposition oppose and House dispose,” Naidu said at the event. 

At the event, Naidu also spoke on violent crimes against women that have come to light recently.

“We have to strongly resist to combat the current trend of violence against women, violence in society, violence is no good, for that, the incidence of violence taking place in the some parts of the country. It is no good, it is our own country,” he added.

Naidu who gave away the awards to the winners said the ‘family system’ was core to the concept of India and films were important in promoting the ‘right values’ to the audience. 

“The film should be such that you should be able to go with your daughter, with your wife and with your mother...then that is a film that is really good, according to me,” Naidu said but added that was not linked to ‘censorship’.

“Every filmmaker must make a conscious effort to ensure that the dialogues, depiction of characters and costumes reflect Indian culture, customs, practices..Cinema should help in strengthening family system and promoting democractic governance,” he said.     

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also attended the event. 

Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan could not attend the award ceremony due to his ‘indisposition’ but will attend the high tea ceremony which will be hosted by President Ramnath Kovind later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Film Awards Venkaiah Naidu Citizenship Amendment Act National Awards winners
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp